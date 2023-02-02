Punxsutawney Phil has spoken: Six more weeks of winter await the US

The beloved groundhog took his position for the 137th time in Gobblers Knob Thursday.

Phil’s “inner circle” summoned him from his tree stump to learn if he saw his shadow. According to folklore , there will be six more weeks of winter if he sees his shadow. If he doesn’t, spring comes early.

Thousands came out dark and early to see Phil make his weather prediction. That means good business for the small town in Jefferson County.

“We have 6,000 people that live here and it swells to 20 or 30,000,” said Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce President Katie Laska. “You can just imagine the impact that it has on our economy here.”

According to records dating back to 1887 , Phil has predicted winter more than 100 times. Ten years were lost because no records were kept, organizers said.

