Protesters raised their voices against bullfighting in Merida

Independent rescuers began the year by raising their voices against bullfighting at the gates of the Plaza de Toros de Merida, “This is barbaric, one of the worst forms of animal cruelties that exists”, said rescuer Elsa Arceo.

In addition to demonstrating with banners and slogans, the rescuer reported that they will present an initiative so that bullfighting is prohibited in the state, involving the prohibition, not only of bullfights, but also of lasso fights and other events that culminate in this mistreatment. .

He explained that in addition to the initiative addressed to the local council for the prohibition of these practices, they will also deliver one to the Mérida mayor’s office to review and modify the regulations for shows if necessary, in order to prevent them from authorizing permits for bullfighting.

“I believe that we must evolve and not go backwards […] our fight is not a party, it is a protest.”

They are waiting for the publication in the Official Gazette of the modifications they made to the Mérida regulations, since they indicated that they will review there if they abound on bullfighting and carriages or not, to make their proposal. “These items are minimized […] We have to know exactly what the new regulation says because, to this day, they minimize horse-drawn carriages and bullfighting.”

“We have to start from the root, right now there are only five states, Yucatán would be the sixth to ban bullfights and everything that has to do with bullfighting, lasso tournaments, bullfights, where it involves the life of an animal and it ends up dead. ”.

United and United Independent Rescuers, Conexión Animal, Mano Canina, La Casa de Aydita, the Ateneo Nacional de la Juventud are some of the organizations that added their voices to fight against bullfighting since the beginning of this year and will be meeting in the coming days to bring up the initiative.

In the voice of Elsa Arceo, the objective is ” to make visible what happens in our state “, thus, they report what happens before, during and after what she called “one of the worst cruelties there is”, that is, bullfighting.

He regretted that they will not be able to “touch the hearts” of local authorities, neither municipal nor state, and for this reason, their purpose is to sensitize citizens so that together they can end these events.

“We know what happens in bullfights, we know about the economic interests behind it, like a mockery and a failure at the same time, another one has already been scheduled for January 29 and we will be there too.”

