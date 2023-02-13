“Proteo”, Sedena rescue dog dies in Turkey

Early Sunday morning, the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), reported on its social networks, about the sensitive death of one of its canine binomials that were performing rescue work in Turkey.

Without giving further details of what happened, the Sedena only thanked and acknowledged the effort and work of ‘Proteo’, the name of the dog who died in the line of duty in Turkey after the devastating earthquake that shook this nation.

The members of the Mexican Army and Air Force deeply regret the loss of our great companion, Proteo the canine. You fulfilled your mission as a member of the Mexican Delegation in the search and rescue of our brothers in Turkey, thank you for your heroic work,” reads the Sedena’s Twitter.

The statement quickly generated comments of sadness among Internet users, who lamented the loss of the German shepherd puppy, who was undoubtedly a hero for Mexico and for the people who suffered the ravages of the earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale that shook Syria and Turkey on February 6.

It is worth mentioning that there were several dogs that went to Turkey to save lives, among them are Balam, Orly, July, July, Rex, Territorio, Timba, Barato, Balanceo, Bureta, Biósfera, Tardío, Kiara, Teología and the deceased Proteo.

