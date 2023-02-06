Progreso residents state that the local Carnival 2023 is ‘expensive’ and ‘poorly organized’

Once again, the current administration was criticized by the Progreso community and tourists for two reasons: one was the lackluster parade on the Malecón, and the other was the high cost of the concerts that will be held in various parts of the port, as these will not be free of charge as initially announced.

The event that set the tone for a series of events and that will end on February 25 was a walk in which the next sovereigns of these festivities were announced; however, the low temperatures that occurred during this weekend affected the journey.

The few present assured that the committee of these festivities, presided by Alejandra Castilla Blanco, from Merida, did not foresee the inclement weather and this caused the activity to not have the attention that was expected, as no more than three media outlets attended and it did not generate the expected impact.

“You can’t do an event like this with the drizzle, it was very bad for the kids, who wanted to participate in their first public event as representatives of the Carnival”, said Mauricio Morales Serna, one of the few spectators.

The effort to bring a Batucada and gifts for the attendees was not enough, since the cold weather dampened the walk, especially with the sovereigns of the elderly and children. But then of course, it is not the government’s fault if bad weather ruins an event of this type.

“Hopefully there will be more and better organization from the committee, people have waited two years for this and if it does not turn out as expected, this is something negative for the City Hall, especially because they have earned many comments against them for other reasons, such as insecurity in the port, the cases of house burglary, and the behavior of some of the Municipal Police officers” stated Guadalupe Cetina.

It is worth mentioning that this committee has generated criticism since previous days in which press conferences were held in fleeting times and where the reporter was not given the opportunity to ask questions, because after the messages in charge of the authorities, they stood up from their seats and left as soon as possible.

As we announced weeks ago, the future youth kings will be Amairani Guadalupe Ricalde Noh and Jair Chávez Duarte. The governor will be the young Carlos Castillo Avalos.

The senior kings will be brothers Guadalupe Concepción and Demetrio Alberto Hernández Chí. Also included in this edition for the first time in the port is Alejandra Amairani Pérez Quijano as queen of sexual diversity. The special kings will be the young José Agustín Moreno Santana and María José Flota Irigoyen.

They will charge concerts

Another situation that caused a stir is that the TuTicket.Mx website indicates that tickets are already on sale in the preferential and VIP areas for the concerts of Zion y Lenox, Calibre 50, as well as Mau y Ricky, so that only the entrance will be free to occupy places in the general area, behind the places where there will be a charge. On billboards and advertisements it was stated that at least these three concerts were free of charge and the prices were not specified.

Tickets for the aforementioned areas are not affordable, since the most expensive ticket is for VIP seats with Zion and Lenox, with 1,722 pesos, according to the website TuTicket.Mx, the cheapest ticket prices are for the Calibre 50 concert, with a cost of 1,149 pesos.

The demonstrations in social networks were even more forceful, due to the fact that this Saturday a well-known political party held a free concert with the artist Alfredo, El pulpo y sus teclados, where one of the streets of Progreso’s Francisco I. Madero neighborhood was crowded with almost four thousand people.

Part of what has been made known through criticism on social networks and through comments made to this correspondent, is that the current City Hall is still unable to surpass the shows given by their predecessors, proof of this is that in the triennium of José Isabel Cortés Góngora there were artists of the stature of Paty Cantú, Intocable, La Gusana Ciega and the world/famous Mexican band Molotov.

TYT Newsroom