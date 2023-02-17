Pregnant dog is beaten with a stick in Mexico City; subject already facing charges

Another case of animal abuse was recorded in Mexico City (CDMX), specifically in the Coyoacán district, where a man beat a pregnant dog with a stick.

What happened last Thursday night, February 16, in the Pedregal de Coyoacán neighborhood, was disseminated through social networks. According to the report, the Animal Surveillance Brigade of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) intervened and the animal is already being treated.

The subject who beat the dog was taken to the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office, where he is expected to face charges of animal cruelty and mistreatment.

The photographs show the dog on the floor and neighbors in the area standing around it.

En otro caso terrible de #MaltratoAnimal una “persona” del Pedregal #Coyoacán golpea con un palo a una perra en gestación; Brigada de Vigilancia Animal @SSC_CDMX intervino y 🐕 está siendo atendida

El sujeto fue trasladado a @FiscaliaCDMX

No tengo palabras…. ¿Qué nos pasa pues? pic.twitter.com/4n5b2fr9wR — Lety Varela (@LetyVarela) February 17, 2023

Fine for animal mistreatment in CDMX

With the last modifications to the Penal Code and Civic Culture Law in the CDMX, the penalties for animal mistreatment in this entity were toughened.

Penalties were increased to up to three years in prison and 500 times the UMA, which is equivalent to approximately 51 thousand pesos, for those who mistreat or exercise cruelty against any animal of any species. In addition, the penalties are doubled when the animal’s life is endangered or even mutilated for aesthetic purposes, such as cutting off tails or ears.

The penalties also indicate a punishment of up to 36 hours of arrest or community work for the abandonment of pets.

TYT Newsroom