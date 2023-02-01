Popocatepetl volcano erupted twice on Tuesday, January 31 (Watch Video)

Mexico’s Popocatepetl volcano erupted twice on Tuesday, January 31, with authorities cautioning residents to stay alert for expected ash fall in surrounding municipalities.

Footage captured by a fixed camera in San Nicolas de los Ranchos, Mexico, shows the moment the eruption occurred at 12:29 am Tuesday morning, followed by a second eruption at 6:59 am.

The National Civil and Protection Service said the “moderate explosion” shot “incandescent fragments” almost 2 kilometers (1.25 miles) from the crater rim.

Credit: Nicola Rustichelli via Storyful