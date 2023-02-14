Pipe theft at the “Bachoco” plant caused the ammonia leak in southern Merida

Paramedics treated 2 adult women, one 42 and the other 38, who presented nausea and other symptoms, and one of them had to be transfered to the General Hospital “Dr. Agustin O’Horan”

Mérida, Yucatán, February 13, 2023.- The Ministry of Public Security (SSP) and the State Coordination of Civil Protection (Procivy) implemented the corresponding protocols to protect the health of the population, after detecting the presence of ammonia gas in the neighborhood “El Roble”.

At the site, SSP paramedics treated 2 adult women, one 42 and the other 38, who presented some discomfort and one of them required transfer to a hospital, for which she was taken to the General Hospital “Dr. Agustín O’Horán” aboard the SSP ambulance Y-41.

Agents of the Mexican Army located the place from which the ammonia cloud came out. Everything indicates that the pipe theft in the “Bachoco” processing plant caused the ammonia leak

After the smell of this substance was reported, agents of the SSP emergency services arrived at the site to offer medical attention to citizens, and together with Procivy personnel they searched the area to detect the source.

As part of these protocols and to safeguard the health of the educational community, the following schools will remain closed until further notice.:

Technical High School Number 57; the “Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla”, “Guadalupe Victoria”, “Amelga Moguel, “Centennial of the Mexican Army” and “TUUMBEN K’IIN” elementaries; as well as the preschools “Gabriel García Márquez”, “Jesús Reyes Heroles”, “Luis Álvarez Barret”, “Rayitos de Sol”, “Margarita Maza de Juárez” and “MEJEN PUKSI’IK’AL”,

Located in said colony, they were withdrawn from their campuses and all types of activities were suspended until further notice.

In total, 12 students were treated for nausea and other symptoms caused by inhaling this substance, but fortunately, there was no need to transfer any of them to the hospital.

