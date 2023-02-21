People from the east of the state say Renán Barrera has “no presence” and they don’t see him as the next ‘Governor’

The mayor of Merida, Renan Barrera Concha, who has shown his interest in running for governor, has very little presence in the east of Yucatan, where the vast majority of the people have not heard of him and those who have heard of him have done so only through the radio and there were even those who said that he is just a huckster.

“I have family who live in Mérida and they have told me that the mayor is very opaque, that he has done nothing for the city and that he has forgotten the police stations and the south of the city, he is just a freeloader; if this is how it is in Mérida, what awaits us if he becomes Governor”, they said.

María Balam said that she has only heard about him on the radio, “but that’s as far as it goes, I don’t even know him in person, only in photo, but I have heard that he has made a mess of the state capital with unfinished works and projects.“

“Renán Barrera Concha, who is that”, pointed out José Alberto Bacab, “here in Tizimín he has no presence and it is unknown if he has done anything for the good of the city of Mérida“. Just like this citizen, several others asked who this mayor was, since at least in the City of Reyes there are very few people who say they know anything about him.

Bernardo Caamal was another Tizimin resident who said he did not know the mayor of Merida, as did Daniel Chan, a senior citizen who makes a living selling sweet oranges on his tricycle, “but surely he is one of the many vividores who wants to continue eating from the public treasury”; the interviewee, who acknowledged that he is a Morenista, ranting against the PAN members, whom he said “only like to live off the people, like the mayor of Tizimín, Pedro Francisco Couoh Suaste, who has done nothing for the municipality“.

Amado Yam, like the previous ones, said that he has only heard of him, but does not know what he has done: “I go to Mérida and every day it is more difficult to walk in that city, there is already car congestion, the center is very neglected, what good has he done?

Other respondents who make a living on the streets of this city and who have a relationship with Tizimilenian society said they were unaware of his work as head of the Mérida City Hall, and some even commented that they did not know he was aspiring to the governorship.

The few who said they had heard of him were commenting that he had neglected the state capital: “If this is how he is as mayor, imagine if he becomes governor,” they said.

Mirna Uc, for her part said that the only thing she knew about Renan Barrera was his controversial actions in the case of José Eduardo, the young man who died in the hands of police officers in Merida.

TYT Newsroom