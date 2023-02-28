People affected by Mérida’s landfill fire receive support from the Municipal authorities

Accompanied by the heads of the municipal departments, this day Mayor Renán Barrera Concha went to supervise the special operation implemented in the Chalmuch police station due to the smoke released by the landfill fire, where he listened to the needs of the families and presented a reorientation of the municipal health programs to support those with respiratory ailments.

The Municipal President offered the population the reorientation of the “Health Fair” program to take its services to Chalmuch so that specialists can diagnose or follow up on possible respiratory ilnesses.

“My main concern is that the children, the elderly and all the inhabitants of this precinct are in good health and that their health is not affected by the smoke generated by this fire, on which we continue to work so that it does not become a risk,” the mayor said.

During his visit to Chalmuch, Renan Barrera met with residents of the area to listen to their complants and, above all, personal needs, derived from the fire that has affected the area around their town.

Barrera Concha reiterated that in order to minimize the inconvenience, he has instructed the directors of Public Works, Municipal Public Services, Government, Civil Protection, Municipal Police, Municipal DIF, Social Development and Health and Social Welfare to keep 24-hour guards to provide all possible support to the citizens of this precinct.

“We are here to know what they need, to know how we can help them. If they need diapers for the babies, food, medical attention, more security, whatever Chalmuch requires while the smoke in the landfill is finally controlled,” he said.

He reminded that in the shelter set up in Juan Pablo II, there are already 10 people from the precinct who have a history of respiratory problems, who are receiving the necessary care and attention during their stay.

He also announced that the shelter also receives and gives attention to pets whose health has been affected by the smoke, as they are sheltered, fed and given veterinary attention.

“Your health is the priority of this City Hall, so this “Health Fair” will be working to diagnose if there are respiratory health effects derived from this fire, as well as to support you with other services such as nutrition, dentist, glucose tests, triglycerides, support of prescription glasses, etc; of all the services that you require,” he reiterated.

He also informed that the Sustainable Development Unit will provide veterinary attention to the pets of the commissary through a module that will soon be installed in the town.

The Mayor also made a commitment to the neighbors to redouble police surveillance, so that those who wish to go to the temporary shelter of the City Hall can do so without fear that their belongings will be stolen.

In this regard, the Municipal President thanked the elements of the Secretary of Public Security of the State Government, as well as the Merida Municipal Police for watching over the safety of the inhabitants of Chalmuch.

During his visit, the Mayor invited the neighbors to visit the Mobile Medical Unit, located next to the Commissariat building, so that they can receive the medical attention they require.

He also thanked Commissioner José Pascual Canché Sulub for his teamwork with the City Hall, because thanks to this communication, it has been possible to meet the main needs of the people during this emergency.

In response to the neighbors’ requests to increase the safety channels to avoid future fires at the landfill, Barrera Concha said that he will work with the company in charge so that the risks of a contingency like this one do not happen again, and that a protocol will be developed to respond more efficiently to emergencies of this type.

TYT Newsroom