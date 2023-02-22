Over 7.7 million cruise ship passengers set foot on Mexican soil during 2022

Over 7.7 million cruise ship passengers visited Mexico in 2022. According to the Secretary of Tourism of the Government of Mexico, the 7.7 million tourists arrived at the country’s various ports last year.

From the beginning of January 2022 to the end of December 2022, 2,666 cruise ships were recorded in the country. He reported that on average, a cruise ship passenger spent $76.70 USD in Mexico, an increase of 8.2 percent over 2021 spending.

The ports that received the highest number of cruise passengers in Mexico were Cozumel and Mahahual, in Quintana Roo, Ensenada, Baja California, Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco and Mazatlan, Sinaloa. Between these ports, they captured 94.6 percent of the total number of passengers in Mexico during 2022.

The Tourism Secretary

detailed that last year, Cozumel, Quintana Roo, registered 1,114 arrivals and 2,938,153 passengers and that Mahahual, Quintana Roo, had 462 arrivals, with 1,229,864 cruise passengers.

In Ensenada, Baja California, they registered the arrival of 323 cruise ships and 744,221 passengers and in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California, 227 vessels arrived with a total of 540,773 passengers.

For Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, they registered 184 cruise ship arrivals and 458,319 passengers, while in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, 141 arrivals and 399,926 cruise passengers were reported.

TYT Newsroom