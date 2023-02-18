One more car accident on the Kinchil-Celestún road

There is no doubt that the Kinchil-Celestún section is one of the Yucatan roads with the highest frequency in accidents.

On Friday, February 17th, a woman who had passed the police checkpoint advanced a few meters and ended up overturned in the middle of the brush.

The woman behind the wheel, identified as 35-year-old Alejandra “N”, left the port of Celestùn aboard a Nissan March compact vehicle with Chiapas state license plates (DLM483D) to return to Mérida.

However, a mechanical failure allegedly caused her to lose control of her steering wheel until the car went off the road, and ended up overturned at kilometer 69 + 600 where the compact car’s was found by the local authorities.

Fortunately, Alejandra was unharmed and she had no choice but to call her insurance company, as she was being flagged by SSP agents commissioned at that road.

TYT Newsroom