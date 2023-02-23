On your next trip to Merida visit Cenote Xcanché

Located 1.5 km from the Archaeological Zone of Ek Balam, you can get there by walking or biking.

It is 15 meters deep from ground level to the water mirror, has a diameter of 50 meters, and is surrounded by vegetation that allows birds to flutter everywhere.

For a long time, access to its freshwater was almost impossible, until the local Mayans formed a cooperative with the objective of activating a source of income for the population. Over the years they have improved their facilities, placing wooden stairs attached to the stone wall to reach a platform that surrounds almost the entire cenote so people can enjoy the cenote.

Its green waters are home to thousands of fish, and it is deep, so it is important to use a vest if you do not know how to swim very well. It can be toured in a kayak that will allow you to have access to every corner of the cenote and enjoy the place from another perspective.

At the Palapa at the main entrance, you can purchase a ticket before or after your visit to the archaeological site to rent a bicycle cab or mountain bike and make the one-and-a-half-kilometer ride to the majestic and beautiful Cenote Xcanché.

The place has a rest area, an authentic local food trough where there is also a workshop for making handmade tortillas and spinning hammocks, handicrafts and souvenir store, a small infirmary, and dressing rooms. You can also inquire about lodging at their website.

Cenote Xcanche is 178 kilometers (114 miles) East o Merida (INEGI)

Price: The entrance fee is $50 pesos per person, the package includes: zip line, rappel, entrance fee, cenote, vest, and swing for $450 pesos per person.

Open: Monday to Sunday from 9 am to 5 pm.

Reservations:

Benito Tuz Mukul: 985 100 99 15

Benedicto Can Dzul: 985 107 47 74

