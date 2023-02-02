No tourists are allowed to climb the pyramid of Chichen Itzá… but dogs are OK (Watch Video)

A video spread through Twitter allows us to see dogs enjoying a privilege that tourists do not have.

Two little dogs were captured climbing the 91 steps of the pyramid of Chichen Itza. These canines managed to evade the surveillance of the protected archaeological zone and accomplished what tourists are strictly forbidden to do.

The video was shared via the CBS News Twitter account with the caption, “Two dogs were spotted climbing the 91 steps of the protected Mayan pyramid, El Castillo, at the archaeological site of Chichen Itza in Yucatan, Mexico.”

For witnesses, this deserves to be recognized, since no guard prevented the passage, despite, some assured, that they noticed them entering the restricted area. “Do they have a dog card?” some joked. “What privileges do they enjoy?“, questioned others.

In recent days Excélsior Digital shared the story about the “the beating of a tourist ” for climbing the pyramid.

A video shared on social networks captured the moment in which the tourist was approached by security personnel of the archaeological site to tell him to get down from the pyramid of Kukulkan and once down he received a good “endowment” of sticks.

The tourist also had to pay a fine for disobeying the signs posted at various points in the area.

Last November 20, 2022, it was a tourist who paid dearly for her audacity. The Spanish woman circumvented the security and managed to climb several steps of the pyramid of Chichen Itza.

The guards prevented her from continuing climbing, but when they invited her to come down, several people were already waiting for her, the least of which were the insults she received, since this woman was physically assaulted.

That is why the footage of the dogs hanging out in the Chichen Itza pyramid achieved transcendence and demonstrates that the archaeological site of Chichen Itza requires better security protocols.

TYT Newsroom