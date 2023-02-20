Municipal government promotes respect for workers’ rights in Merida

Mayor Renán Barrera Concha called on society, private initiative and the labor sector to contribute to the sustained development of Mérida and the State, through teamwork, in which authorities, citizens and private initiative join forces with unions to promote respect for workers’ rights in order to grow evenly and with social justice.

“The progress of Yucatan needs this joint work to continue with the development that will lead workers to better welfare conditions,” he reiterated.

During his speech at the Closing Assembly of the XIV Ordinary State Council of FROCY, held at the Yucatan Siglo XXI Convention Center, the Municipal President recognized the work of Pedro Oxté at the head of this organization, noting that he is always in search of scenarios and favorable environments for workers, as well as the search for respect for their rights and the increase of their benefits.

Likewise, Barrera Concha emphasized that in the last 10 years in Merida he has made a great effort to ensure that the quality of public services is equal in all neighborhoods, subdivisions and police stations, so that Merida can grow with equal conditions and bring social justice to all the city’s inhabitants.

“An example of this social commitment we have with everyone is the Fund of Contributions for Municipal Social Infrastructure, through which this 2023 we will allocate $310 million, that is, 12% more than the previous year to improve infrastructure, drinking water, street lighting and street paving in the four cardinal points of the municipality to continue with the coverage of public services, which today in Merida is 97%,” he said.

He stated that the commitment to grow with social justice in Merida has turned this city into the only municipality that registered a nine percent reduction in poverty in our country in the last 10 years, according to information from the CONEVAL National Council for the Evaluation of Development Policies.

“Much remains to be done, but we are on the right path,” he indicated.

At the event in which the general secretary of the State Executive Committee of the Revolutionary Federation of Workers and Peasants of Yucatán (FROCY), Pedro Oxté Conrado gave the report of activities carried out during the year, the Mayor was accompanied by Ricardo Alcocer Zapata, Undersecretary of Social Development and Religious Affairs of the State Government, in representation of Mauricio Vila Dosal, Governor of the State of Yucatán; as well as Isaías González Cuevas, General Secretary of the Confederación Revolucionaria de Obreros y Campesinos (CROC).

