Motorcyclist injured after being run over on Merida’s Periferico highway

A motorcycle accident occurred on Merida’s Periferico, where a young man was injured after being run over.

The incident occurred on Saturday, February 4, when the driver of a Ford Focus, license plate YWP-932-D, ran over the motorcyclist at kilometer 48.

According to what could be ascertained, the man was traveling on the inner body of the Merida peripheral highway, in the center lane, and at the moment of reaching the turn, he marked his turn signal to enter the left lane.

Behind the Focus was an Italika motorcycle with license plates 80DMX1, whose driver attempted to pass the car.

It is worth mentioning that the motorcyclist entered the left side of the vehicle when it was merging into the left lane and was struck by the vehicle.

Due to the impact, the motorcyclist lost control of his handlebars and went under the vehicle; however, in a quick maneuver, the driver of the motorcycle jumped to the side to avoid being run over.

The motorcycle remained under the vehicle, while the young motorcyclist went into the gully of the center median, resulting in injuries.

The young man sustained injuries such as scratches to his arm, legs and a blow to his shoulder, while the motorcycle was dragged several meters.

Elements of the Secretaría de Seguridad Pública (SSP) arrived at the scene, as well as paramedics, who provided attention to the young man and finally transferred him to a hospital.

