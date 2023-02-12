Mexican style fried grasshoppers: a meal with high protein content

Chapulines or grasshoppers are consumed as a typical ingredient in many areas of Mexico, this due to the heritage that the ancestral Mesoamerican peoples left in this culture, which is an indelible mark that is very palpable in its gastronomy.

In this way, its consumption becomes a cultural characteristic that has been inherited to the current Mexican culture from a very remote past, valued today both by natives and visitors who, attracted by entomophagy, see in Mexican food a source of new flavors and experiences.

Entomophagy is the practice of eating insects, and inclusion of edible insects in the diet has been followed by humans for many years, especially among some of the ethnic groups of South America, Mexico, Africa, and Asia.

Chapulines, or grasshoppers, are highly valued in insect cuisine, thanks to their peculiar flavor that many people describe as a mixture of golden grass, shrimp and crackling.

Chapulines are the perfect food to combat cardiovascular problems, besides being a source of amino acids, vitamins A, B and C, providing calcium, zinc, magnesium and omega 3 to your diet.

Ingredients:

3 cups of water

¼ cup white lime

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 chili pepper

3 cups of grasshoppers

Corn tortillas to taste

Salt to taste

How to prepare the Mexican style fried grasshoppers recipe

To prepare the Mexican style fried grasshoppers recipe, the first thing to do is to soak the grasshoppers well. Then let them soak in lime water for at least 4 hours, then change the water for water without lime for another 1 hour, after that time, rinse the chapulines again and drain the water from them.

Heat the oil with the chili peppers without letting it burn, fry the chapulines until they are golden brown and serve them to your guests along with some corn tortillas that should be warm. Once this is done, it only remains to wish you bon appetit and enjoy your fried chapulines Mexican style.

Did you know that grasshoppers are about 40 percent protein, 43 percent fat, and 13 percent dietary fiber. Grasshoppers have higher protein content than many other animal and plant sources like chicken, eggs, and beans. Grasshoppers have a higher fat content (about 43 percent fat) than meat and fish (less than 22 percent fat content).

TYT Newsroom