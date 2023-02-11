Mexican Flautas: another Mexican Food delicacy based on corn dough you have to try…

Mexico is a place full of culture, flavors, textures and colors, proof of this is its gastronomy, whose richness we can see throughout its dishes and their preparations, just as with the Mexican snacks that from a single ingredient corn hundreds of different delicacies such as flautas (flutes), are made and if you want to know where these delicious tacos came from we will tell you more about it.

What are flautas?

Flautas are one of the most popular Mexican snacks, in most of the central states they are elongated tortillas filled with meat or vegetables, which are then fried in oil to make them crispy and golden, however, the richness of Mexico has transformed this dish into other versions that we can find in several states of the republic, for example, in many parts of the north flautas are made with flour tortilla, giving it a soft and delicious appearance.

As it happens with most Mexican dishes, these come from great family traditions and Mexican customs, that is, they are such traditional foods that each family has its own way of preparing and eating them, making it quite impossible to trace the exact origin of these dishes throughout history, in the case of the flauta it is not very different, since little is known where this Mexican snack comes from.

Why are they called flautas?

What we do know is that its name is inspired by the wind instrument whose appearance is very similar to that of the flutes and although there are no clear records of the origin of this dish, there is a clear connection with tacos, as it seems to be a variation of the traditional dish and with pre-Hispanic food, as it is based on nixtamalized corn, an ingredient that has been used for hundreds of years in Mexico to prepare countless dishes.

So no matter if they are chicken, beef, cheese, dad or your favorite ingredient, enjoying delicious flautas will always be synonymous of enjoying a good plate of Mexican food and one of the most delicious, economical and easy to prepare snacks in Mexico. So get the lettuce, cream, grated cheese and hot sauce ready and enjoy some good flautas during these national holidays.

TYT Newsroom