Mexican Fernando Valenzuela is now officially a living legend; the LA Dodgers to retire number 34

The Los Angeles Dodgers will retire the number 34 worn by the legendary Mexican pitcher, Fernando Valenzuela, a fact that will be accompanied by a three-day celebration promoted by the club.

The ceremony for the retirement of the emblematic jersey will take place from August 11 to 13, when the Los Angeles Angels will host the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium.

“The festivities will begin with a special ceremony on Friday, and they will give away a collectible bobblehead on Saturday and a replica of Valenzuela’s 1981 World Series championship ring on Sunday,” the Dodgers’ official website referred. “To be part of a group that includes so many legends is a great honor. But also for the fans – for the support they have given me as a player and working for the Dodgers. This is also for them.

I’m happy for the fans and for all the people who have followed my career. They’re going to be very excited to know that my number 34 will be retired, Toro himself described to the aforementioned website.

Among his achievements, Valenzuela won the Rookie of the Year award, as well as the Cy Young, the best pitcher in the National League in 1981.

TYT Newsroom