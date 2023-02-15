Mexican Airports register an increase of 30% in the number of air travelers

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (“GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of January 2023, compared with the same period of 2022.

For January 2023, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 12 Mexican airports increased by 30.0%, compared to the same period of 2022. Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Guadalajara, and Tijuana presented an increase in passenger traffic of 46.5%, 39.2%, 31.7%, and 20.1% respectively, compared to January 2022. On the other hand, Montego Bay increase by 67.6% and Kingston 59.6%, compared to 2022.

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE MONTH:

Seats and load factors: The number of seats available during January 2023 increased by 15.3%, compared to January 2022; load factors for the month went from 68.7% in January 2022 to 79.2% in January 2023.

New routes:

Guadalajara – Monterrey: Aeromexico

Puerto Vallarta – Indianapolis: Sun Country

Puerto Vallarta – Abbotsford: Flair Airlines

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz, and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Sonora; Guanajuato City, Guanajuato; Morelia, Michoacan; Aguascalientes City, Aguascalientes; Mexicali, Baja California and Los Mochis, Sinaloa.

TYT Newsroom