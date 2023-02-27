Mexican actress Lyn May pays a surprise visit to the port of Progreso, Yucatan

Lyn May, well known Mexican actress and star, took the opportunity to tour the boardwalk and beach of Progreso during her visit to Yucatan, noting that the Yucatecans have received her with the warmth that characterizes them.

The dancer from the golden age of Mexican cinema also spent time with her fans and interrupted her family lunch to take pictures and sign autographs, assuring that the public keeps her alive and she owes it to them.

The acapulqueña commented that Yucatan is one of her favorite places, because the people, the gastronomy and its traditions have made her fall in love with it.

“My dear Yucatecan people, beautiful people, delicious food, but above all, a welcoming place, I have fallen in love with it and I love coming here,” Lyn May said.

