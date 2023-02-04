Merida’s City Hall announces investment of more than 221 million pesos for works and services

In order to reduce poverty rates and reduce the backwardness and marginalization in the Municipality, Mayor Renán Barrera Concha announced that the City Hall “will invest in works and services aimed at improving the quality of life of families”.

The Municipal President assured that the municipal administration works hand in hand with the population through the Citizen Participation Committee of the Municipal Social Infrastructure Fund (FAIS) Ramo 33, where an investment of 221 million 766 thousand 886.29 pesos was approved.

He highlighted that the current investment represents a growth of 48 million 296 thousand 122.01 pesos more than the one prioritized last year, which was 173 million 470 thousand 744.28 pesos.

The Second Session of this Committee was held in the Virtual Library room of the Centro Integral del Sur, where the Municipal Secretary, Alejandro Ruz Castro, representing the Mayor, announced that thanks to the efficient management of public resources in Merida, this year the FAIS (Ramo 33) will grant the Municipality a total of 310 million 296 thousand 135.00 pesos, which represents an 11.83 percent increase over what was received in 2022, which was 277 million 482 thousand 655 pesos.

“Of that total, today we prioritize an amount of 221 million 766 thousand 886. 29 pesos, in works with a sense of social justice, with concrete actions that combat poverty and inequality in the neighborhoods and police stations that need it most to benefit more than 22 thousand people with 621 infrastructure works and housing actions,” he said.

Before representatives of neighborhoods and police stations, civil society, business chambers and municipal officials, Ruz Castro mentioned that “in Mérida we are growing evenly and to date 97 percent of the municipality already has coverage of basic services such as street lighting, drinking water and paving“.

He added that, of the total budget approved for this first half of the year, 67 percent, or 148 million 467 thousand 98.27 pesos, will go to the police stations and the remaining 33 percent, or 73 million 299 thousand 688.02 pesos, will go to the neighborhoods.

“With this prioritization of works, from the state capital, we are transforming the Yucatan we all yearn for and the most remarkable thing is that we are doing it hand in hand with its inhabitants where citizen participation is fundamental to establish priorities in the needs of all sectors of the population through dialogue,” he stressed.

He also recalled that according to data from the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policies (CONEVAL), Merida is the only city in the country that recorded a reduction of almost 9 percent of poverty in the country between 2010 and 2020.

For his part, Alejandro Gómez Sulub, representative of CMIC, recognized the work of the municipality in investing resources efficiently, which allows us to continue bringing quality services to all corners of the municipality to level the social gap.

In turn, Alejandro Sauma Martínez, director of the Fundación del Empresariado Yucateco FEYAC, highlighted the transparency with which the City Council conducts itself regarding the use of public resources.

He also celebrated the fact that public resources are allocated in an equitable and fair manner for the well-being and development of all the city’s inhabitants.

In her turn, the Director of Social Development, María José Cáceres Delgado, in her capacity as technical secretary of the Ramo 33 Committee, presented before the members the list of requests for works that qualify for the Municipal Social Infrastructure Fund for the first prioritization of 2023.

“Among the works presented are 61 construction of asphalt concrete streets, 38 sections of garrisons and sidewalks, 71 drainage systems, 25 sections of electrical network, 7 park rehabilitations, 117 dormitory rooms and 94 bathrooms,” she informed.

Finally, the official said that 92 firm roofs, nine street rehabilitations, three sports field constructions and rehabilitations, 31 potable water network extensions, nine kitchen rooms, a public lighting network, 45 firm floors, 17 septic tanks and a street lining are also contemplated.

TYT Newsroom