Merida’s Carnival is brought closer to tourists visiting Yucatan

The hotel sector and the Mérida City Hall brought the Carnival closer to foreign and national tourists who wish to attend the parades and festivities.

They will offer them information about the events so that they can get to know the attractions of this city festival, informed Merida’s Directorate of Economic Development and Tourism.

The director of this agency, José Luis Martínez Semerena, pointed out that personnel from this office will offer information in English and French to visitors who decide to visit the Plaza Carnaval facilities.

The official indicated that 200 bracelets have been printed for the tourists with which they will be able to identify and orient themselves to have the best information about the activities that will take place before and during the Carnival.

“Information has been distributed in the hotels, so that visitors have information about the activities; if they decide to attend they will be channeled to the staff of the Tourism area to know in detail about the transfers, event areas and capacity,” he said.

Martínez Semerena said that the objective is that more tourists come to Mérida for the Carnival festivities and in this way open new opportunities to create packages for the lodging centers and services during the Carnival dates.

TYT Newsroom