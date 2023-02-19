Mérida woman denounces Elite bar for discrimination before the Conapred

With a post on Instagram, where you can read the phrase: ‘This is a violent and transphobic place’, Luis Aquino told the story of discrimination and transphobia that he lived in the Élite bar, north of Mérida.

After this publication began to go viral, hours later, on the same social network, Luis shared that with the support of the association “Spectrum Diversidad Estudiantil” he filed a discrimination complaint with the National Commission to Prevent Discrimination (Conapred) and the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH).

So far the bar has not given a statement on the matter, but in their official social networks it can be seen that they have disabled the comments option and many users have accused the bar of blocking them if they tag them in any publication related to the case.

In the story, Luis, tells that this Thursday, February 16, he arrived at the Élite bar where he was denied entry to the place by the security personnel, precisely the doorman, who expressed that he could not pass saying “You can not pass transvestite‘.

Luis, who identifies himself as a non-binary person, explained that he arrived at the bar with four friends and when he wanted to enter, the doorman ‘was looking at my INE, he made strange faces at me so I immediately clarified-I am a trans person, to which he replied ‘Ok, but you can not enter dressed like that‘.

I know that I was NOT denied access for not complying with the dress code, because there were other girls inside the club wearing similar clothes to mine. It was a pure act of hate and transphobia’, he assured.

Witnesses of what happened have expressed in social networks showed conversation where it shows the way in which the Elite team expressed about Luis, after denying him the entrance.

TYT Newsroom