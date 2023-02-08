Mérida the city with the most expensive basic food products in Southeast Mexico

“Mérida is the Mexican city with the most expensive basic food products in the southeast of the country, however, Merida also features the cheapest regular gasoline from the PEMEX franchise”, revealed Ricardo Sheffield Padilla, head of the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco ).

The official announced the above on Monday, February 6, during the morning press conference of President Andrés López Obrador.

Last week, Sheffield Padilla reported that in the south-southeast zone, the Central de Abasto de Mérida, Yucatán reported the highest price of the basic food products with 1,080.86 pesos.

Now, this Monday, this situation was repeated regarding the price of the 24 products that make up this basket. “In the south-southeast zone, the most expensive option again, was the Central de Abastos de Mérida, Yucatán, at 1,100 pesos and 96 cents,” he said.

While the cheapest in this area, is in Bodega Aurrera Veracruz, at 918 pesos and 40 cents.

TYT Newsroom