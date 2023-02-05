Merida students donate their hair to make wigs for children with cancer

At the Instituto Tecnológico de Mérida (ITM), 26 students donated their hair to make wigs, and 40 young people joined the blood donation campaign for children suffering from cancer, in a day organized by the Asociación Mexicana de Ayuda a Niños con Cáncer AC and the ITM.

From 8 in the morning, regardless of the inclement weather, a large number of young people came to make their donations, which were carried out in the framework of World Cancer Day, which is celebrated this Saturday.

During this day this participation agreement was formalized and was completed with a day of information, awareness, volunteer actions, social service and blood donation, in attention of children suffering from this disease.

The objective of this signature is that students of the different ITM careers know, at the same time that they get involved in the projects of this association, the needs of these children and their struggle to recover, as well as the conditions that are required for the improvement of the families that support these children.

In this Jornada Amanc-TEC of Merida, cubicles were installed for blood donation, in charge of the State Center of Blood Transfusion; hair donation, in the free haircut module; donation of supplies in kind, spaces for the acquisition of articles “with cause”, t-shirts, agendas, food, drinks and snacks. The proceeds are used to purchase medicines.

The group assists 280 children in Yucatán who suffer from oncological diseases, supporting their families with lodging, medicines, medical attention, protection and clinical follow-up.

TYT Newsroom