Merida registers an increase of 50% in cases of violence against women

The State Bank of Data and Information on Cases of Violence Against Women (Baesvim), published by the Information, Statistics and Geography System of the State of Yucatan (Siegy), women aged 34 are the most violated in the municipality of Merida, with 5,212 reports, only in 2022.

Meanwhile, at the state level there were 10,405 cases of violence against women, highlighting that the Yucatan capital holds 50.1 percent of the complaints and 382 were armed aggressors, that is, 1.95 percent of the female population of Yucatan reported gender violence.

It should be noted that of the cases reported in the Yucatan capital alone, psychological violence topped the list with 4,162 complaints, while there were only 2,644 reports of physical aggression.

In third place were economic violence with 1,363 cases, sexual violence with 682 cases, and patrimonial violence with 594 reports.

Likewise, this registry revealed that the femicide trend is not an isolated case, since there were 39 cases of attempted femicide in the capital of Yucatan.

According to data from the same Judicial Branch in 2022, three of six cases could have been sentenced for homicidal assaults against women in Yucatan, in the municipalities of Huhí, Tekax, and Progreso, while two cases in Mérida and one in Oxkutzcab are under investigation.

