Merida hosts an important international meeting for the conservation of forests

Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal inaugurated the 13th Annual Meeting of the Governors Working Group on Climate, Forests, and Forests (GCF Task Force).

This event brings together the participation of 13 Governors, 57 environmental delegates, 3 deputy governors, as well as representatives of 39 states and provinces of the 10 countries.

Mérida, Yucatán, (February 7, 2023).- With the participation of 13 Governors, 57 environmental delegates, 3 deputy governors, as well as representatives of 39 states and provinces of the 10 countries, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal inaugurated the 13th Annual Meeting of the Governors Working Group on Climate, Jungles, and Forests (GCF Task Force), the most important international meeting on the conservation of forests and jungles of which Yucatan became the venue.

At the Yucatán Siglo XXI Convention Center, Vila Dosal, together with William Boyd, director of the GCF Task Force project, led this meeting that is taking place in the entity from the 7th to the 10th of this month, where 83 members of this body of nations such as Ecuador, Bolivia, the Ivory Coast, Indonesia, the United States, Colombia, Brazil, and Mexico, as well as Mexican states such as Quintana Roo, Campeche, Tabasco, Chiapas, Oaxaca, and Jalisco.

Within this framework, the Women for the Forest and the Climate commitment was signed, through which subnational leaders adopt a gender agenda that recognizes the value of this sector of the population and creates a platform that promotes equality around care ecosystems and sustainable development.

In this regard, Boyd thanked the Governor and his team for their willingness and generosity as Yucatan was an excellent host; Also, he highlighted the leadership of his administration, since it has been very proactive in issues related to caring for the environment and combating climate change.

The Governor affirmed that this meeting confirms that together we are making it clear that the care and preservation of biodiversity are issues where taking action as a team achieves better results. “We are working together, in the search for the preservation of biodiversity in the world, as well as in Yucatan, where it is the model we follow and it has always worked for us,” he added.

Before the head of the Secretariat for Sustainable Development (SDS), Sayda Rodríguez Gómez, Vila Dosal said that this agenda of activities was built on 4 lines of action established at the meeting in Brazil to work on the Manaus Action Plan: Knowledge, technology and innovation; Governance and public policies; Populations and communities, and Financing.

He highlighted that, in the state, thanks to the work together with GCF, progress has been made in the preservation of biodiversity; For example, progress is being made with the communities to certify part of their territory as Voluntarily Destined Areas for Conservation (ADVC) before the National Commission of Natural Protected Areas (CONANP).

Similarly, the Payment for Environmental Services (PSA) was negotiated with the National Forestry Commission under a Concurrent Funds scheme to preserve 5,000 hectares of local forests, and 4 years ago, Arborizando Yucatán was implemented, a scheme with which forest cover is increasing throughout the region.

TYT Newsroom