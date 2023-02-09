Merida City Council will offer tourist information during Carnival

“The Mérida City Hall deployed staff from the tourism department to provide information in English and French for tourists who decide to visit the city’s facilities during Carnaval”, said José Luis Martínez, director of Economic Development and Tourism of the municipality. He also pointed out that, guidance will be offered to national and foreign visitors.

He explained that, after holding a meeting with hoteliers and tour operators, a mechanism has been organized to identify visitors who wish to visit the carnival facilities and routes to offer them information and determine which events they wish to attend so that they can learn about the attractions and conditions of the events.

He stated that 200 bracelets have been printed for the tourists and with this they will be able to identify and orient themselves so that they have the best information about the activities and events that are being organized during the pre- and carnival festivities.

He mentioned that, information has been distributed in the hotels, so that visitors can have information about the activities and if they determine the possibility of attending, they can be channeled to the staff of the tourism area and can know in detail about the transfers, event areas and capacity for the public.

He added that the objective is that a greater number of tourists come to Merida for the carnival and in this way open new opportunities to create hotel and service packages on carnival dates in the future. He mentioned that the hotel sector has had a good acceptance to complete these tasks and it is expected to work on the promotion of the carnival directed to the tourist sector and the population, he said.

With respect to the transportation of tourists to the events of Plaza Carnaval, he said that tourists can use the free transportation service offered by the City Hall, or in their case on their own to get to the site through a transportation company that will inform them of the sites where they will receive information.

He said that, just as the Paseo de las Animas and the Noche Blanca (White Night), which attracts hundreds of tourists, have taken hold, now they are looking to give Merida’s carnival a more touristic image and thus generate a greater economy for this sector of the city, which is growing and has the status of being the safest in the country.

With respect to hotel growth in the city, he informed that 19 hotels are being built in Merida, in very different formats and sizes, which will allow this year to reach 14 thousand rooms in the Yucatan capital, improving services and possibilities for tourists, since these properties will be boutique hotels, from haciendas to mansions in the Historic Center, which will provide a greater offer for visitors.

He added that an example of the city’s demand for hotels is that in December occupancy figures exceeded an average of 65 percent, and it is expected that this month, which is normally “low“, this percentage will be maintained, which will allow us to observe an important growth in the demand for services and the influx of visitors, he concluded.

