Merida Carnival will bring in more than 400 million pesos in economic revenue

The Mérida Carnival Organizing Committee expects approximately 400 million pesos to be generated during these five days of carnival festivities, benefiting the different commercial sectors that surround this celebration, predicted the technical secretary of this municipal organization, Óscar Cambranes Basulto.

He explained that such sum is generated through two types of economic spillovers, the first one is generated inside the fairgrounds, from February 15 to 22, with the participating merchants. The second, more indirect, will be generated through the sale of fabrics, costumes and accessories used by the troupes during the “derroteros” or in the schools that organize their own carnivals.

The official also emphasized that the increase in the estimate with respect to previous years is due to the fact that this year the Organizing Committee has taken on the task of planning musical events prior to the five days of the Mérida Carnival, which will bring together recognized artists of national and international stature.

In addition, Cambranes Basulto assured that the Merida Carnival is one of the most attractive in the southeast region of Mexico, which is also expected to attract regional tourists, who will make an important contribution to the accumulated economic revenue.

Regarding the insistence of a group of citizens who maintain the discourse that the Carnival was better when it was held in Paseo de Montejo and downtown streets, the technical secretary of the Organizing Committee considered that having the space of the fairgrounds provides comfort, security and zero harm to the neighbors, which makes Merida’s Carnival particularly attractive.

Finally, he reminded that the entrance to Ciudad Carnaval, parking and free public transportation to the fairgrounds, will be an incentive to meet the expectations placed on this celebration.

TYT Newsroom