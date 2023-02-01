Merida Carnival 2023 official program presented

Chencho Corleone, Gloria Trevi, Belinda, Edén Muñoz, Cañaveral, Margarita la Diosa de la Cumbia are some of the artists that will perform on the stages of Mérida Carnival 2023.

Carnival activities will begin on February 4 with the coronation of the Kings of the Elderly, Kings with Motor Disabilities and Kings with Intellectual Disabilities, the event will be entertained by Margarita la Diosa de la Cumbia.

During the presentation of the line up, Mayor Renan Barrera Concha stressed that everything indicates that in addition to being the best carnival in the country, it will be by far the safest.

“We are working on an innovative, inclusive carnival, with more and better events that for the first time is open to the migrant community, we are transforming the carnival into a tourist product that can contribute to the economy, involving all service providers”.

For a list of activities and schedules, please visit Merida Carnival’s webiste

TYT Newsroom