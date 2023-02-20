Mayors of the country’s capital cities highlight Renán Barrera’s work in Mérida

During the Sixth Working Meeting of the Association of Capital Cities of Mexico (ACCM), the mayors highlighted the strategies, public policies and successful programs that keep the City of Merida, headed by Renan Barrera Concha, at the forefront in terms of security, economic and cultural development in the Municipality.

During the two days of intense work at the ACCM, the municipal presidents accompanied Barrera Concha to learn about the comprehensive programs implemented at the Centro de Capacitación y Educación Ambiental Mérida located within the Cuxtal Ecological Reserve, where they presented the “Circle 47” lineup, which creates alliances between producers and businesses so that through environmentally friendly practices, they can market high quality products that generate significant profits for the local economy.

Accompanied by Julio Sauma Castillo, Secretary of Participation, and José Luis Martínez Semerena, Director of Economic Development and Tourism, Barrera Concha mentioned that public policies, as well as most of the social programs implemented in Mérida, are carried out hand in hand with society, always seeking equitable development and social justice for all the inhabitants of the Municipality.

The Mayor of Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas, highlighted the work that Barrera Concha promotes at the head of the City Council, so that Merida continues to advance in terms of inclusive development and sustainability, placing it as one of the Mexican cities of greater reference at the national level.

“I admire very much that his management seeks this healthy balance between development and long-term sustainability and that has been a hallmark that has marked Renán’s administration and the truth is that we are very proud of him from this association,” he shared.

He also emphasized that Merida is an economy that knows how to work and that adaptability that has always characterized it and that characterizes many Mexican cities such as Monterrey, is what allows this economy to face an ever-changing global market, to adapt to have better practices in technology, commerce and services, achieving a turnaround that will soon allow it to enjoy an economy that is geared to the global market.

For her part, the mayor of Tepic Nayarit, María Geraldine Ponce Méndez, considered that the public policies implemented by Barrera Concha are very creative and intelligent and are in line with the needs of a capital city in constant growth.

“Not only can we take with us the experiences and examples of success stories that they have here in the city of Merida, such as cleanliness, security of an organized city that is always looking for an integral development in the urban and rural areas,” she commented.

He also highlighted the qualities that characterize the city, highlighting the perceived security, as well as the warmth and friendliness of the inhabitants of the Yucatan capital who, he said, demonstrate the affection they have for the city.

“It is very pleasant to walk through the streets and feel safe and calm, it seems to me that good security policies are being developed with equipped and trained police and patrols, which is the most important thing and that there are the necessary ones according to the population in the city, in Tepic we are also working on it, that is why we take these success stories because we are working on security, so much so that we are the second safest city in the country after Merida,” he said.

Mario Alejandro Navarro Saldaña, Municipal President of Guanajuato, extended his congratulations to Mayor Renan Barrera for presiding over a meeting to promote actions of great impact for the main municipalities of the country, such as the Association of Capital Cities of Mexico.

Likewise, he recognized Merida as a vanguard city with an administrative management that is an example for the country for its administrative practices that generate well-being in all areas.

“I think this is one more success of Mayor Renan, we found Merida very beautiful as always, growing but growing with planning, it is a beautiful city full of tourists, with warm, friendly and hardworking people, we had the opportunity to meet the “turibus” and well, my congratulations to the mayor,” he said.



Finally, the mayors of the ACCM exchanged experiences between municipalities during the work tables, to learn about and replicate successful programs according to the reality of each capital city they represent.

