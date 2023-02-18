Mayors of 21 Mexican cities seek to promote their capitals internationally

The Association of Capital Cities of Mexico gave details of the meeting they held in the Yucatan capital during two days of work tables where they addressed the global challenges of economic development in the municipalities.

At the Sixth Working Meeting of the ACCM held at the International Convention Center (CIC), the President of the Association and Mayor of Merida, Renan Barrera Concha, headed the round tables of analysis and reflection on the areas of opportunity for each municipality and the possible links to be established with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SER).

“Among the conclusions was to establish a communication channel with the SRE and the Mexican Agency of International Cooperation for Development for the promotion of a work agenda of global issues of interest to our Association,” he said.

He also pointed out that this working agenda of global issues will allow us to link with the embassies in Mexico to strengthen the knowledge of their countries regarding our territory, characteristics and qualities of our capital cities and their potential.

Barrera Concha emphasized that these meetings had 5 main agreements, as a result of the sixth meeting held in Merida of the Association of Capital Cities of Mexico, which are the following;

1.- Propose to the Federal Executive the signing of a collaboration agreement between the Association and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to strengthen actions and efforts for the international promotion of the country’s capital cities, the attraction of foreign direct investment, and comprehensive support for access to international funds that contribute to the solution of local problems such as the lack of resources for productive, economic and social infrastructure, climate change, clean energy, technology and digital development.

A second agreement is that within the framework of the T-MEC, we seek closer ties with the United States and Canada to offer opportunities for the relocation of required supply chains.

To this end, the Association of Capital Cities considers it a priority to join the strategies of the Foreign Ministry that contribute to the internationalization of our municipalities and the “Convoy’s for the internationalization of Mexican municipalities (CIMM)” with the intention of continuing the search for investment, currently organized by the Foreign Ministry through its promotion with civil society and the business community, as well as the participation of qualified municipal officials.

3.- A third agreement is to request the support of the SRE for the linkage with AMEXCID for the promotion of a work agenda of global issues of interest to the ACCM with the embassies in Mexico that strengthens the knowledge of their countries regarding our territory, characteristics and qualities of our capital cities and their potential.

In addition, another agreement in this session is to set up a joint working group of specialists to prepare a diagnosis of the competitive advantages that capital cities offer in terms of infrastructure, location, population, access to services, municipal permits, among others.

5.- As capital cities, the municipalities constitute the administrative entity and the immediate space in which the migratory phenomenon occurs, whether of immigrants, emigrants or migrants in transit, as well as displaced migrants, for which reason it is considered fundamental to evaluate the relevance of allocating sufficient budget for the creation of municipal offices that can provide specialized attention to this important sector of the population in order to promote their social, cultural and economic integration.

For her part, Vice President Norma Bustamante Martínez, Mayor of Mexicali, thanked the great work that is being done regardless of the political party that each one represents, “we have made many advances in meetings where several agreements have been reached, such as security, economy, to mention a few. These meetings are to reach agreements, Mexico needs unity at this moment”, she emphasized.

In his turn, Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas, Mayor of Monterrey, praised and thanked the Mayor of Merida, Renan Barrera Concha for the great work he has done for the association, “it is necessary that this exercise remains in a triennium, therefore, it is through the Cabildo that this Association can remain and serve all future administrations,” he explained.

The board of directors is made up of the Mayor of Merida, Renan Barrera Concha as president, Norma Bustamante Martinez (Mexicali) as vice-president, Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas (Monterrey) as secretary and Elia Margarita Moreno Gonzalez (Colima) as treasurer, representing 21 cities in Mexico.

