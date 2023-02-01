Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi meets with U.S. Consul General Dorothy Ngutte

“The U.S. citizens who live in or visit our city have always been generous with the inhabitants, as they have actively participated in favor of the people of Progreso. We are happy and, without a doubt, we will continue working to make them see Progreso as their second home,” said Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi after meeting with U.S. Consul Dorothy Ngutte.

The meeting took place at the Municipal Palace; there, the U.S. official thanked the mayor for the attentions her government has shown to her compatriots, and later discussed some issues that benefit both communities.

Also present during the meeting was the Political and Economic Affairs Specialist of the U.S. Consulate General in Merida, Giovanna Cabrera.

It is worth mentioning that the American community living in the port has stood out for their altruistic work, to mention some of the actions they have undertaken in Progreso, are the food banks, the care and rescue of animals in street situations and the donation of computers and electronic tablets to libraries.

For all of the above, Zacarias Curi reiterated his support to the foreign community to continue bringing services to them as citizens of Progreso, as well as to collaborate in the different altruistic activities they propose, and concluded: “For you we will always have our doors open, and you will always have my respect and admiration“.

