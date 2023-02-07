Mayor Edwin Bojórquez inaugurates the new San Angel Park in Kanasín

What was once an abandoned space, full of weeds and used to dump garbage and even dead animals, has become a place full of life, full of children’s smiles, and a meeting point for dozens of families in the Fraccionamiento San Ángel in Kanasín.

“After 14 years of ignoring past governments and not having the initiative to transform an abandoned lot into a place for the enjoyment of children and families, today we are delivering the San Ángel Park, a renovated place with new facilities, infrastructure, and playground equipment, responding in a short time to the request of the neighbors in the area,” said Edwin Bojórquez Ramírez at the inauguration of these new facilities.

This new park not only benefits the families of San Ángel but also Bugambilias, Palmeras, Jardines de Kanasín, among other communities. The work was carried out as part of the “One park, many smiles” program, through which a total of 31 semi-abandoned sites have been transformed in less than 18 months of the current administration’s term. The commitment of the current administration is to adapt another 22 similar spaces before the end of the year.

“The people of Kanasin waited for 14 years to see their requests becoming a reality,” said the mayor. “The transformation of Kanasín is on a good path and we will continue working to always give you better spaces,” emphasized Edwin Bojórquez.

“This new park will be a gathering point for our families. We have waited 14 years to have this beautiful space and now it is our turn to take care of it. The new generations will be the beneficiaries; this administration gives us deeds and not just words,” commented Ángela Baas, a resident of the area for more than 15 years. “It’s very nice; it’s an entertainment center for the children and they needed it. Because after the stress they suffered during the pandemic, our children deserved this park that the City Hall has given us. Before it was a vacant lot that was not only full of garbage, but also very unsafe for everyone, and now we have a beautiful park,” said María, a resident of Kanasin.

The San Ángel park has a playground with 100% safe games for children, as it is fenced, it has sidewalks, benches, trash cans, lighting, synthetic grass, green areas and walkways for exercising. These actions in parks go hand in hand with the maintenance of other spaces, where we seek to generate more cultural events and thus provide new entertainment options for the families of Kanasín.

