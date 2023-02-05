Mayan Train workers block exit from Valladolid, Yucatan

Workers of the Mayan Train blocked the Merida-Valladolid highway at the bridge exit to Tizimín, demanding pending payments and better working conditions.

It was for about an hour that a group of workers closed the Valladolid exit, which caused traffic chaos among dozens of cars that were “stuck” for a long time.

Buses, tourist and local vehicles got off in anger to complain to the workers.

Two hours later, the authorities in charge of the work arrived and spoke with the complainants with whom they reached an agreement and the road was reopened.

TYT Newsroom