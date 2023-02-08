Maya Milpa received recognition from the FAO as an Important Heritage System

The Maya Milpa received recognition from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) as an Important Heritage System, and the Ventanas de Financiamiento A y B project has been promoted, to which the Government of Norway.

It should be noted that the GCF Task Force is the most important group of its kind since it includes regions that together comprise 100% of the Brazilian Amazon; 85% of the Peruvian; 60% of the forests of Indonesia, and 65% of the jungles and tropical forests of Mexico, among other relevant areas.

The objective of the meeting is to exchange ideas about the protection of these environments, reduction of carbon emissions from deforestation and degradation, as well as the promotion of the development of local communities.

For his part, Jason Gray, from the GCF Task Force, highlighted the importance of keeping the network created by subnational governments strengthened, so this activity contributes to building a space for dialogue to establish common goals, since “spaces of discussion of this type of topics, which are offered to us in Yucatan, will allow a deep dialogue; therefore, we hope that there will be more opportunities like this one”.

At the same time, on Wednesday, Feb. 8th, in the same venue, the Biosphera Summit will begin with the motto “The health of the planet, the health of all“; This first edition seeks to promote the One Health approach and generate collaborative efforts among multiple disciplines, operating locally, nationally, and globally, to prevent and propose solutions that allow optimal conditions for people and the environment to be achieved.

Within the framework of this meeting, Vila Dosal held a bilateral meeting with Governors and Deputy Governors who are members of the GCF Task Force, with whom he reaffirmed the commitment to continue implementing policies focused on healthy ecosystems, integrated governance, and knowledge exchange, to continue promoting the climate, forestry and human action.

The Governor spoke with representatives of states and provinces of Peru, Brazil, Indonesia, Ecuador, Colombia and Bolivia, with whom he agreed to exchange experiences to nurture the agenda focused on regenerating the health of the planet.

Moments later, with the ambassadors of the European Union, Gautier Mignot; Finland, Paivi Pohjanheimo, and Romania, Marius Lazurca, inaugurated the photographic exhibition “Biodiversity in the face of climate change: traces in the European Union and Mexico”.

In it, 20 images adapted from Belgium, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Spain, Finland, Hungary, Italy, Poland, the Netherlands, Romania, Sweden, and Mexico are exhibited, as part of an effort by the Delegation of the Union (EU) in the Republic to raise public awareness on the matter and on the relevance of maintaining balance with the biological network of which we are part.

The exhibition, which has already been presented in Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Puebla, is open to the public, free of charge, at the Great Museum of the Mayan World; the curatorship was in charge of Neydi Cruz, a specialist in international development and sustainability, with the work of nearly 30 photographers. Also, it can be seen in its original digital version, at www.climayvidauemx.org

TYT Newsroom