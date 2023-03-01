Mauricio Vila reviews progress of works in Yucatan with federal officials

On Tuesday, February 27th, Mauricio Vila, governor of Yucatán met with the heads of the Secretaries of the Navy (Semar), Admiral José Rafael Ojeda Durán, and Tourism (Sectur), Miguel Torruco Marqués, as well as with the director of the Instituto de Salud para el Bienestar (Insabi), Juan Antonio Ferrer Aguilar.

The meeting was held to follow up on strategic projects for the state in the areas of tourism, ports and health, which contribute to improving the state’s competitiveness, generating jobs and improving the quality of life of Yucatecans.

Vila Dosal also met with Aeromexico’s CEO, Andres Conesa Labastida, to continue strengthening Yucatan’s air connectivity with more flights that bring more tourism to our state.

Naval General Hospital and the Progreso Beltway

The Governor and Ojeda Durán commented on the progress of the General Naval Hospital, the Progreso Beltway and the expansion and modernization of the Port of Progreso, which will boost the state’s development and competitiveness.

Through the expansion and modernization of the Puerto de Altura, Yucatan will receive larger commercial ships and reduce logistics costs; it will also increase the state’s competitive advantages, as a letter of intent has been signed with Fincantieri to build the largest shipyard in the Americas in this municipality.

In terms of tourism, the cruise ships that arrive now have room for 2,500 passengers; with the expansions, the number will increase to between 7,000 and 8,000, so the ships that arrive in Cozumel today will be able to land in Progreso.

New “Dr. Agustín O’Horán” General Hospital

Likewise, Vila Dosal had a meeting with Ferrer Aguilar, where they talked about the construction plan of the new General Hospital “Dr. Agustin O’Horan“, which will transform forever the health system in Yucatan.

With this project it is contemplated to increase from 254 beds to 300; to build 15 operating rooms, when today there are only 6, and to increase from 41 to 81 the number of consulting rooms, since there will be 64,000 square meters of construction in an area of 119,000, which is almost 11 hectares, while now there are 35,000 on 4 hectares.

As an innovation, it will have areas that were not contemplated before, such as the Women’s, Cleft Lip and Palate, Pain and Palliative Care Clinics, as well as ample parking spaces, auditorium and heliport, to attend emergencies with the support of the helicopter of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP).

Pueblos Magicos (Magic Towns) in Yucatan

The Governor was also with Torruco Marqués, with whom he talked about our Magical Towns and the teamwork being done so that more municipalities receive this designation, as it would bring them important benefits by putting them on the national and even international map, as attractive places for the arrival of more and more visitors that generate economic spillover in these localities and the entire state.

Along with the Mayor of Espita, Martha Eugenia Mena Alcocer, and the Mayor of Tekax, Diego Ávila Romero, the Governor and the Secretary reaffirmed their willingness to continue making Yucatán one of the best tourist destinations in Mexico, boosting the economy and jobs for families.

TYT Newsroom