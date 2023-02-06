Mauricio Vila is elected vice president of the National Conference of Governors (Conago)

Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal was unanimously elected vice-president of the National Conference of Governors (Conago), an association that brings together the governors of the 32 states of the Republic, a position from which he will continue to promote teamwork, strengthening coordination between state governments and the Federation for the benefit of Mexican families.

In the framework of the 63rd ordinary meeting of the Conago and before the head of the Ministry of the Interior (Segob), Adán Augusto López Hernández, by unanimous vote of the member governors, Vila Dosal was elected vice-president of the Conago and appointed coordinator of the Finance and Infrastructure commissions and ratified the Health and Tourism commissions.

It is worth mentioning that since February 2022, Mauricio Vila Dosal has been president of the National Action Governors Association (GOAN), after also being unanimously selected.

During the meeting, the Governor called on the members of the Conago to continue working together and reaffirmed his commitment to work hard from these bodies to contribute to Mexico’s development and promote projects that generate wellbeing for Mexicans.

“It was agreed to review the statutes of the Conago to form a Conference more in line with the current times, in which teamwork is necessary to provide better results for the country, so there is willingness to dialogue and coordinated work by the Governors to be able to do so,” said Vila Dosal.

