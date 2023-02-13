Mauricio Vila inaugurates the 31st National Convention of Canadevi in Yucatán

The governor of Yucatan, Mauricio Vila Dosal, headed the inauguration of the 31st National Convention of the Chamber of the Housing Development and Promotion Industry (Canadevi), which brings together the main players in the field to discuss the challenges and innovative alternatives to transform Mexico and places the state as the main point from which to promote it.

The national president of this organization, Luis Alberto Moreno Gómez Monroy, highlighted the work that Vila Dosal has done for Yucatán, especially for this segment, to which he has given relevance to energize the local economy and the entire Republic, and added that in this meeting “we will be building the agenda of the future in housing, with a strategic, social and investment vision, as a key sector for the development of the country”.

Sergei López Cantón, head of the state delegation of Canadevi, recognized the Governor for his sensitivity towards this sector, as he has always shown his openness to dialogue and the sum of efforts, to address challenges, promote and generate public policy, so that families can fulfill their desire to have a patrimony.

“He has always been a great ally of our sector in favor of economic development, because today, the name ‘Yucatan’ is on everyone’s lips for its security, legal certainty and tourism growth, as a result of the joint efforts and work of the State Government with the private sector and society,” he said.

Vila Dosal presented the advantages the state has to offer.

Moments later, Vila Dosal gave a conference where he presented to the attendees of this meeting the competitive advantages offered by the territory to investors, which have positioned it as an important pole for the attraction and growth of diverse projects.

Before representatives from all over the country, he explained the benefits that the state has and that make it the best place to invest, such as its privileged location; land, air and port connectivity; high levels of security and legal certainty, which have resulted in more than 260 projects with private resources, with an income of more than 114 million pesos, from important firms such as Airbus, Tesla, Amazon and Leoni.

In the presence of the Mayor of Merida, Renan Barrera Concha, the Governor affirmed that the region is no longer talking about recovery but about economic growth, and as an example, the 25,000 jobs that were lost during the pandemic were recovered, with more than 34,000 additional jobs, for a total of 60,454, and in November of last year a new historical maximum was registered with 420,862 people insured with the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS).

He also detailed the strategic projects that will be executed in the state to strengthen its competitive capacities and make it increasingly attractive, such as the expansion of the Port of Progreso, the construction of 2 combined cycle plants, 1 for the conversion of urban waste to pellets and the Gran Parque de la Plancha, which will become a new attraction and green lung for the city, as well as the presence of the Tren Maya (Mayan Train).

He spoke about the transformation to public transportation through the Metropolitan System of Friendly and Sustainable Mobility “Va y ven”, which already has its inaugural route in Periferico, but also includes the alternative that will be the Ie-Tram, the first 100% electric route in the entire southeast of the country and the only one of its kind in Latin America.

Commitment to clean energy projects

On the other hand, he stated that they are committed to clean energy projects, for which 2 photovoltaic and 3 wind farms were inaugurated with 300 mega Watts of installed capacity, equivalent to 25% of local consumption; through MicroYuc Verde, financing is given to micro, small and medium-sized companies to make a sustainable transition in their activities, and with Banverde, support is given to companies with a monthly use of more than 50,000 pesos through a fund of 15 million dollars, to acquire solar panels without initial investment.

When mentioning the challenges faced by this industry, the president of the Confederation of Industrial Chambers of Mexico (Concamin), José Antonio Abugaber Andonie, acknowledged that this is one of the few states that promotes this sector, which is why he called for coordinated work.

“There are example states such as Yucatan that allocate resources to subsidize social housing, these are state efforts that could be replicated in other states to benefit more families, so it is important that industrialists, local and federal governments work in coordination, as this will allow us to provide decent housing to more families,” he said.

Then, the General Director of the Instituto del Fondo Nacional de la Vivienda para los Trabajadores (Infonavit), Carlos Martínez Velázquez, commented that this is the entity he has visited the most, which has to do with the work of Vila Dosal and the support he provides to the sector, which is an example of how local public policy can be made, through teamwork, for social welfare.

“This is what the Governor has shown, not only in housing policy, but also in other very important areas in coordination with the Federal Government in different projects, such as the improvement of the urban image and the Mayan Train, so thank you very much, Governor,” he assured.

Under the slogan “Innovating for the cities of tomorrow”, this national meeting is being held in the state until Saturday 11 and brings together the main representatives of the segment to discuss areas of opportunity and innovative, affordable and sustainable solutions that will allow this industry to grow.

