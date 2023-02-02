Mauricio Vila inaugurates assembly plant with a $4 million US dollars investment, the first in Yucatan

The first plant in Yucatan of Shacman Tractor-Truck Agency of the Southeast was inaugurated today by the governor, Mauricio Vila and the general director of the firm, Ernesto Ivan Rodriguez Ricalde.

This plant will generate an economic benefit of almost US$4 million in the state and is focused on the development, production and sale of automotive parts and off-road military vehicles, heavy, medium and light trucks, large and medium passenger, minivans, heavy and light axles, as well as Cummins engines.

The facilities are located at kilometer 11 of the highway to Progreso, so Vila Dosal emphasized “This is the first agency that Shacman opens in the southeast and I do not think it is a coincidence that the first place was the city of Merida, because today, in Yucatan, we are not only the safest state in the country, we were also the safest in 2021, and the crime rate fell by 51% last year“.

Also, he reported that, at the close of the third quarter of 2022, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Yucatan reached a record 516 million dollars, almost triple what was received in 2019, during Covid’s pre-pandemic era.

“The most important thing for us is to make sure that their trucks work longer; the best truck is the one that works longer and, for that, we have made a very important investment in spare parts, services, creating a nationwide network, to make sure that all Shacman trucks can work all the time,” he underlined

Shacman Group is one of the first Chinese exporters of commercial vehicles and parts, with factories in Kenya, Nigeria, Kazakhstan and Malaysia, among others, and over 200 product distributors, selling or servicing in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. It is a pioneer and model in its home nation of manufacturing and service, takes it as a duty to improve the quality of life and well-being of the people, and actively promotes integrated development in its operations.

TYT Newsroom