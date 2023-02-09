Marcelo Ebrard announced meeting between AMLO and Miguel Diaz-Canel

Miguel Díaz-Canel, president of Cuba, will hold a bilateral meeting with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Saturday, February 11th, informed Marcelo Ebrard, secretary of Foreign Affairs, at the president’s conference.

“(It is) a high-level visit. We are going to have his official reception in Campeche on Saturday morning. There will be various activities and visits, bilateral meetings and dialogue between the presidents; on Sunday morning the visit of the president of Cuba concludes.”

In a subsequent interview, the Chancellor pointed out that the agenda is for “medical matters“, since both governments have an agreement for Cuban doctors to work at IMSS Bienestar.

In addition, the President announced that in March he will hold a meeting with US legislators, as well as John Kerry, in charge of climate change, in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, since that country will provide financing to four parks, out of 10 to be installed there, for the production of clean energy by the Comisión Federal de Electricidad (Federal Electricity Commission).

TYT Newsroom