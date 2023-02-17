Man sentenced to prison for drug dealing in Ticul, Yucatan

In an abbreviated trial procedure, E.J.M.C. was declared criminally responsible for crimes against health in its modality of drug dealing, in its variant of simple possession of the narcotic called cannabis, for which he was sentenced to three years in prison.

The hearing took place in the First Control Court of the Third District, located in Tekax, after both parties agreed to the abbreviated procedure.

According to criminal case 39/2022, on June 14, 2022 the accused was inspected by municipal agents of Ticul after showing evasive behavior when he was walking through the streets of the Santiago neighborhood of the same municipality, so when a nylon bag he was carrying was searched, dry grass was found, which after analysis by specialists of the Prosecutor’s Office was determined to be narcotics.

In addition to the prison sentence, the sentenced person was fined 80 days, received a public reprimand and his political rights were suspended.

The reading of the sentence was cancelled at the request of the defense.

