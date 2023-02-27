Man nearly burned to death while driving a moto-taxi in Sabancuy, Campeche

A motorcycle cab caught fire in the Pénjamo neighborhood, in Sabancuy, Campeche; minutes before a child passenger got out, and when he wanted to start the unit to leave, it short-circuited and started to burn.

The events occurred around 18:00 hours when the motorcycle cab unit number 003 driven by R. E.S. took a fare to the Pénjamo neighborhood, and after leaving the child passenger he started the unit to leave, but due to a short circuit it began to burn and the driver immediately got off before the fire reached him.

The motorcycle cab with a value of around 100,000 pesos was burned in a matter of minutes and the other colleagues of the motorcycle cab driver arrived at the scene to later remove the burned moto-taxi.

