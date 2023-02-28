Man found dead in his home in the south of Merida

Authorities are investigating the death of a man inside a house located in the south of Merida, specifically on 161 B street in the Villa Bonita subdivision.

On Monday, February 27th, the roommate of Mr. Gaspar “N“, 47 years old, woke up to go to work. However, when he realized that Gaspar was still in the house, he went to wake him up but when he entered the room he only found Gaspar unconscious and lying on the floor.

Immediately, the man reported the situation to the emergency number 9-1-1 so that they could attend to Gaspar, however, when the paramedics arrived they could only confirm that this person, unfortunately, did not have vital signs.

Agents from the Secretaría de Seguridad Pública arrived at the scene to seal off the home and momentarily detained the roommate while responsibilities were being determined.

State Investigation Police also arrived to find out if this person died as a result of pathology or was a victim of the crime. No further information is available at this time.

TYT Newsroom