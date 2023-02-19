Man arrested for homicide in Santa Cruz Palomeque, Merida

Ricardo Gabriel H. B., alias “Gabo”, 20 years old, was arrested for the crime of aggravated homicide.

Agents of the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP) attached to the State Investigation Police (PEI) in coordination with the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) executed the arrest warrant issued by a Control Judge.

According to the evidence obtained by the investigating agents and prosecutors, the subject killed the citizen M.J.P.B. on the 12th of this month at a home in the Santa Cruz Palomeque subdivision.

The individual allegedly beat and injured his victim with a sharp object and then stole objects from the house.

In previous days, when the agents were investigating the case, they tried to interview the individual, who reacted violently against the authorities.

On Friday, February 17th, the PEI and the FGE captured the individual and placed him at the disposal of the judge who requires him.

TYT Newsroom