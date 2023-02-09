“Lovebirds” will spend up to 1,500 pesos on average this February 14

Approximately 1,500 pesos will be the average maximum expense that lovers will spend on the celebration of the Day of Love and Friendship, which includes a gift, lunch or dinner.

The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) informed that 67% of Yucatecans celebrate this date, of which 91% plan to give some type of gift, whether it be clothing, chocolates, perfumes, or flowers.

The National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism of Merida (Canacome) stated that for most people the Day of Love and Friendship is an important and special date, where it is common to make an outlay to celebrate February 14th with friends or partners, so the holiday is one of the important dates for trade in the entity as the Children’s Day or Mother’s Day.

According to Condusef, more than half of the people who celebrate this day end up spending at least 600 pesos to give a gift to a loved one, although there are cases in which they end up spending more than twice as much.

The Commission published some figures that give an idea of the enormous expense that this date represents for the national and state economy, 54% spend up to 600 pesos; 15% generate expenses for 900 pesos; 14% will disburse up to one thousand 200 the 17% will have expenses up to a maximum of 1,500.

Activities

Through a study, Condusef pointed out that material gifts are not the only thing that lovers and friends invest in to show their affection, others prefer to spend their money to live experiences or attend an event together.

Therefore, 32% of them go to the movies; 13% go dancing, and 4% buy tickets to go to the theater, and the rest opt to go to a coffee shop or a trendy restaurant.

On the other hand, the survey of a comparison platform called Hello Safe revealed that 25 percent of lovers and friends still do not know if it is necessary to celebrate this day and 17 percent of them have said that they do intend to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Meanwhile, 43.8 percent of those surveyed who plan to celebrate Valentine’s Day will spend less than 600 pesos to pamper their friends or partner with a gift or dinner outing.

