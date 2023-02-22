Locals denounce ‘garbage dump’ in an abandoned property in downtown Merida

For the past year, residents of Colonia Centro have been complaining about an abandoned lot that has become a garbage dump.

Located at 59th and 42nd streets, the property, which according to long-time residents of the area has been in a state of disrepair for several decades, has only one wall standing.

The land served as a parking lot for some time for the bar “Brindis“, whose real estate debris was left on the site. whose real estate debris left on the land when the business changed location, originated the problem, according to testimonies.

During this time several reports have been made to the Mérida City Hall and date no action has been taken.

TYT Newsroom