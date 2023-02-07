Layda Sansores’ officials caught on video receiving cash” at the state government office (Watch Video)

The footage was recorded prior to the 2021 elections, where Sansores obtained the governorship of Campeche.

Campeche. Officials and a senator receive cash inside an office at the government headquarters. (Special)

The governor of Campeche, Layda Sansores, is involved in a new scandal of corruption and cash transactions after videos were released, where three officials that currently work for her administration appear receiving wads of 500-peso bills in an office of the Government Palace of Campeche.

According to the footage in the possession of N+ , and shown on the En Punto news program , the current Secretary of Education of Campeche, Raúl Pozos Lanz , is exhibited inside the government building while they pay him the “cash”, prior to the electoral process of 2021, in which Sansores was victorious.

The video was recorded in May 2021, when Pozos Lanz served as the political operator of the current state president and, just a few months before, she had resigned from the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI).

When interviewed by the newscast, the now Secretary of Education indicated that it was not an improper delivery of money, but cash to meet people’s requests.

“They are actions of, what is it called?, of the people who asked us for things , support,” he said when he was interviewed by En Punto .

In addition, he said that he had gone to the Government Palace in 2017 or 2018, when he was a senator, and there were always demands from the people that had to be met by the Campeche government.

Another Morenista also accepted money in the office of the government building, the senator for Morena Rocío Abreu Artiñano — who shortly before also resigned from the PRI–. The deliveries were made in May 2021, that is, prior to the development of the elections.

Despite the fact that she was caught receiving the wads of bills on two occasions, she first denied this fact and then assured that perhaps they were due to the fact that she had been sent to pay “duties” in tax matters.

“Me asking for money? Who am I going to ask for money, excuse me? Unless they have sent me to pay something, a right and they have given me the money to pay it, ”she said in an interview with N+.

The third political figure that was exhibited while counting and receiving bundles of 500 bills is the head of the Governor’s Office Layda Sansores , Armando Toledo Jamit.

Everything happened in the same office, although he has not issued any statement after being searched for the “cash” reception in the Government Palace.

TYT Newsroom