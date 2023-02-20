La Abdeljalek, Corazón del Pueblo’ craft fair to be held in Mérida

In order to boost the economy of artisans from 25 municipalities in the state and encourage their sales without intermediaries, the third edition of the “La Abdeljalek, Corazón del Pueblo” artisan fair will be held from March 31 to April 2, informed the organizer of the event, Cristhián Abdeljalek Romero.

She said that more than 70 artisan producers are expected to participate and that up to 35 local businesses will offer products from more than 35 local artisan brands from municipalities such as Tekax, Teabo, Maxcanú, Tzucacab, Umán, Acanceh, Halachó and Hunucmá, to name a few.

Abdeljalek Romero said that about five thousand visitors are expected during the duration of this fair, which will be held in a well-known restaurant located at 470 x 55 60th Street, near Santa Lucía Park.

She said that this event is held every year and is recognized by artisans as a business opportunity, while consumers see it as a space to acquire unique and good quality products.

TYT Newsroom