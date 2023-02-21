Julia Faustyna, the young Polish girl who claims to be the missing Madeleine McCann

A 21-year-old woman named Julia Faustyna appeared on social networks claiming to be Madeleine Beth McCann, the girl who on May 3, 2007, at the age of three, disappeared from her bed in a holiday apartment in Praia da Luz in Algarve, Portugal.

The child, born in Leicester, England, on May 12, 2003, went on holiday with her parents Kate and Gerry McCann, her twin brothers and a group of friends. At around 10:00 p.m. the girl had disappeared. The English police believed that the girl had died in an accident and that her parents had concealed it. A Portuguese prosecutor closed the case for lack of evidence.

On the Instagram account @iammadeleinemccan, the young woman behind the profile claimed to be Madeleine. She pointed out that the goal is to get in touch with who would be her parents: “Help, I need to talk to Kate and Gerry McCann”.

The evidence presented on Instagram are alleged physical similarities that match the photographs that exist of the network as a child and her 21 years old.

“I think I may be Madeleine because I was the victim of a German pedophile who looks like picture number 4B on the website: findmadeleine.com. I have a mark on the same eye. I have a similar shape of the face, ears, lips and space between the teeth,” noted one of her stories on the account of the young Polish girl who claims to be Madeleine.

Thanks to the diffusion that her case achieved, Kate and Gerry agreed to have a DNA test to confirm her identity.

Julia Faustyna said that she has had doubts about her identity for months and was suspicious of her family, who have not told her anything about her past and refuse to carry out a DNA test. She lives in Germany and has started researching Madeleine because she believes it is her.

She said that on finmadeline.com she recognized the pedophile who abused her, who was German. She claimed she could prove with psychologists and doctors that she was not crazy.

Although she does not remember her childhood, she noted that she remembers going on vacation to a warm place, with a beach, with light buildings and apartments.

She complained that police in the UK and Poland have ignored her, so she decided to tell her story on social media.

The investigation has involved police in several European countries, who have investigated nearly 20 suspects, including the parents, and a pedophile ring, in which German Christian Brueckner is the main suspect.

Madeleine’s body has not been found, and there is much speculation from people who have seen her around the world.

In 2020, the public prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig, Germany, concluded that the girl was dead, after a lengthy investigation of Christian Brueckner.

The London Metropolitan Police rejected Julia’s version, because the young Madeleine would have been 19 years old, not 21 like Julia. In addition, it maintains that the girl died the day she disappeared.

TYT Newsroom